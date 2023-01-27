Let the good times roll! Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosts annual Mardi Gras Festival ⚜️

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Get in the Mardi Gras spirit this season with the annual Mardi Gras Festival at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Running each weekend through Feb. 26, the park will bring coveted cajun cuisines and New Orleans-style festivities right here to the Alamo City!

Here’s a list of activities that you can take part in:

Mardi Gras Parade

Line the streets of Rockville each weekend day for the biggest Mardi Gras parade in the park’s history!

Eleven authentic floats representing a number of themes will march through the grounds, carrying characters that toss beads and souvenirs out to attendees.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Mardi Gras Parade (KSAT 2023)

Entertainment

Whether you’re into live jazz or voodoo songs and dance spells, multiple music groups and bands will fill the air with the sounds and symphonies of New Orleans.

A Taste of Mardi Gras

Signature beignets or a warm bowl of Jambalaya, anyone? Satisfy your cajun cravings with gator bites, gumbo, and everything in between.

Adult beverages like hurricanes and a wide variety of beers will also be available, too!

Six Flags Fiesta Texas' Bacon-Wrapped Boudin Bites & Frozen Hurricane (KSAT 2023)

The Houngan House of Voodoo

Last but certainly not least, visit a voodoo priest to find magical dolls, spells, and potions at the Houngan House of Voodoo.

This walk-thru attraction is included with park admission.

For a full list of activities happening during the Mardi Gras Festival and park hours, visit Six Flags’ website here.