Patti LaBelle playing at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre this summer

LaBelle is coming to San Antonio on Saturday, June 17

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Patti LaBelle performs during the 2023 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Mesa Arts Center on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Marcus Ingram, Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre on Tuesday announced a slew of shows for the summer and the list includes Patti LaBelle.

The singer-songwriter will play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at MajesticEmpire.com.

Additional Texas dates were not released by LaBelle, who is known for her hits like “On My Own,” “Lady Marmalade” and “New Attitude.”

The venue also announced the following shows:

  • Broadway in San Antonio: Riverdance on June 9-11.
  • Marca MP on July 8.
  • Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional on Aug. 22.

For more information, click here.

