New immersive VR experience in San Antonio now open

Sandbox VR opened first location at The Rim

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Alexsis Page, Producer

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

San Antonio – Here’s your chance to try out San Antonio’s newest immersive VR experience. Sandbox VR just opened at The Rim and offers guests six different immersive games.

John Paul Barajas, Alexsis Page and Leigh Waldman tried out the new Sandbox VR Experience. (KSAT 2023)

According to the company, “Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group Virtual Reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.”

For a limited time, the location is running a grand opening special and experiences start at $39. Click here for more info and to book an experience.

