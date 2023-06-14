Taylor Lautner puts his prints on Olivia Rodrigo’s reveal of new single ‘Vampire’

Taylor Lautner attends the world premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II" at the Nokia Theatre on Monday, Nov. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Actor Taylor Lautner commented on Olivia Rodrigo’s announcement of her newest single, “Vampire,” and his imprint has “Twilight” fans eagerly waiting for its release.

The singer announced her highly-anticipated single on social media, with its release date set for June 30.

In the teaser, Rodrigo takes it to the next level with a photo of her with purple-colored Band-Aids, covering what is assumed to be a fang bite.

vampire out on june 30th. you can presave now💟 https://t.co/muILnPVOUx pic.twitter.com/7qKAkbVFsr — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) June 13, 2023

Followers flooded the comments section on Instagram, and Lautner, known for his role as Jacob Black in the “Twilight” saga, added to the fun with his statement, " K WHO... BITE YOU.”

Stirring the “Twilight” pot also included the official movies saga account and the singer’s best friend Conan Gray.

Gray commented with the iconic Bella Swan line from the first “Twilight” film,” “i know what you are….🧛🏼💜.” Kristen Stewart, the actress who played Swan, said this when confronting Edward Cullen for being a vampire in the story.

The movie saga’s account added, “been waiting for this day!!!!! 😭 dreams really do come true.”

Other fans and verified accounts shared gifs of movie scenes and “Twilight” references.