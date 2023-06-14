93º

Taylor Lautner puts his prints on Olivia Rodrigo’s reveal of new single ‘Vampire’

Conan Gray, the official Twilight account, and others commented on her announcement

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Taylor Lautner attends the world premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II" at the Nokia Theatre on Monday, Nov. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Actor Taylor Lautner commented on Olivia Rodrigo’s announcement of her newest single, “Vampire,” and his imprint has “Twilight” fans eagerly waiting for its release.

The singer announced her highly-anticipated single on social media, with its release date set for June 30.

In the teaser, Rodrigo takes it to the next level with a photo of her with purple-colored Band-Aids, covering what is assumed to be a fang bite.

Followers flooded the comments section on Instagram, and Lautner, known for his role as Jacob Black in the “Twilight” saga, added to the fun with his statement, " K WHO... BITE YOU.”

Stirring the “Twilight” pot also included the official movies saga account and the singer’s best friend Conan Gray.

Gray commented with the iconic Bella Swan line from the first “Twilight” film,” “i know what you are….🧛🏼💜.” Kristen Stewart, the actress who played Swan, said this when confronting Edward Cullen for being a vampire in the story.

The movie saga’s account added, “been waiting for this day!!!!! 😭 dreams really do come true.”

Other fans and verified accounts shared gifs of movie scenes and “Twilight” references.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

