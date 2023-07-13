Hallmark Channel announces first Christmas-themed cruise

Hallmark Channel announced a Christmas cruise, which will sail Nov. 5-9, 2024, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas on the Norwegian Gem.

SAN ANTONIO – The Hallmark Channel has announced its first Christmas-themed cruise that will include a tree-lighting ceremony, activities with Hallmark actors and a movie premiere.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s vice president of consumer products, said in a news release. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

It will include a “Light The Night” sail-away ceremony; tree lighting; activities, photo-ops and panels with actors; cookie decorating; wine tastings; karaoke; and more, according to the release.

A premiere for the new Hallmark movie, “Countdown to Christmas,” will be held on board.

The “floating winter wonderland” was created in partnership with Sixthman, a company that creates festivals at sea.

The presale is available now through July 19. The general public sale starts on July 21.

