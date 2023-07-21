Tony Bennett in photos: A look back at his extraordinary life

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform live at Radio City Music Hall on August 05, 2021 in New York City. "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" to air on CBS on Sunday, Nov 28 at 8pm ET. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LN)

Just two weeks short of his 96th birthday, legendary singer Tony Bennett died on Friday, July 21, according to the Associated Press.

There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He died in his hometown of New York City.

Bennett got to sing with all the legends, from Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, to Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse. He was known for his signature jazzy style, and an instantly recognizable voice.

Here is a look back at photos of his extraordinary life.

Photo of Tony BENNETT; Posed portrait of Tony Bennett, (Photo by CA/Redferns) (Redferns)

circa 1957: American singer Tony Bennett performs on stage with American jazz drummer Art Blakey. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Two of America's great singers meet back stage as the fabulous Judy Garland congratulates singer-actor Tony Bennett during a Hollywood supper club appearances. Tony recently won the recording industry's top award for the best record of the year- and Judy? she is getting a divorce from Mark Herron, and is starting her own music company. (Getty Images.)

CIRCA 1970: Photo of Tony Bennett Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (Getty Images.)

Diana Ross and Tony Bennett at the ABC 1 in Shaftesbury Avenue for the midnight premiere of the film Lady Sings The Blues in which Ross plays blues singer Billie Holiday. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Tony Bennett and Suzanne Crouch Circa 1980's Credit: (Photo by Ralph Dominquez / MediaPunch via Getty Images) (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch)

Tony Bennett and daughter Joanna Bennett at the Billy Wilder Art Exhibition at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California September 25, 1989 Credit: (Photo by Ralph Dominquez / MediaPunch via Getty Images) (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch)

Tony Bennett during Tony Bennett in Concert at Radio City Music Hall - 1992 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

American pop singers Tony Bennett (born Anthony Benedetto) and Liza Minelli perform a duet during a recording of the televison program the Oprah Winfrey Show, Chicago, Illinois, December 12, 1992. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Tony Bennett wins the GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues". (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

Singer Tony Bennett and Muppet Elmo perform at the Sesame Street Workshop 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani June 4, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) (2003 Getty Images)

Singer Tony Bennett with members of The Rockettes at the 75th Season of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular opening night on November 13, 2007, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage) (2007 Brian Ach)

Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse attend the after show party for Tony Bennett's concert at Royal Albert Hall on July 1, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images) (2010 Dave M. Benett)

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga pose backstage after her show at Roseland Ballroom on April 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (2014 Getty Images)

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett view the H&M Holiday Campaign at H&M Flagship Store in Times Square on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) (2014 Getty Images)

Recording artists Tony Bennett (L) and Lady Gaga perform their New Year's Eve concert together, complete with a midnight countdown, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 31, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage) (2014 WireImage)

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga onstage during the Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) (2015 Michael Tran)

Singer Tony Bennett (L) and Susan Benedetto attend the 10th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala at Radio City Music Hall on September 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Exploring the Arts, Inc.) (2016 Getty Images)

Tony Bennett and Billy pose backstage at Billy Joel's 63rd sold out show of Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) (2019 Myrna M. Suarez)