John Stamos joining The Beach Boys for show in San Antonio

Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer and host John Stamos (L) performs with Mike Love of The Beach Boys at the 2018 A Capitol Fourth rehearsals sat U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on July 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.)

SAN ANTONIO – John Stamos is getting around to San Antonio when The Beach Boys perform at the Majestic Theatre this month.

The theatre announced Thursday that the actor, producer and musician will join the band on stage for a string of shows on their 2023 tour.

That includes San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Sept. 25.

Tickets are on sale now at majesticempire.com or in person at the theatre box office. Tickets are priced at $104.50, $84.50, $74.50 and $54.50.

Stamos will also perform with the band in Lubbock at the Buddy Holly Hall on Sept. 24.

