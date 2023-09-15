73º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

John Stamos joining The Beach Boys for show in San Antonio

‘Good Vibrations’ will be at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 25

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Music, Entertainment, Things To Do
Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer and host John Stamos (L) performs with Mike Love of The Beach Boys at the 2018 A Capitol Fourth rehearsals sat U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on July 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.) (Paul Morigi, 2018 Paul Morigi)

SAN ANTONIO – John Stamos is getting around to San Antonio when The Beach Boys perform at the Majestic Theatre this month.

The theatre announced Thursday that the actor, producer and musician will join the band on stage for a string of shows on their 2023 tour.

That includes San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Sept. 25.

Tickets are on sale now at majesticempire.com or in person at the theatre box office. Tickets are priced at $104.50, $84.50, $74.50 and $54.50.

Stamos will also perform with the band in Lubbock at the Buddy Holly Hall on Sept. 24.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter