Adam Sandler’s ‘I Missed You’ comedy tour to visit San Antonio

Adam Sandler's comedy tour will visit San Antonio in December.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to laugh out loud, San Antonio.

Adam Sandler’s “I Missed You” comedy tour will stop in San Antonio later this year.

The show is billed for mature audiences and those 16 and older.

A “surprise guest” is also promised to join Sandler.

The 25-city tour begins next month, with a stop at the AT&T Center on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 15 at noon.

They can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the AT&T Center’s website. For access to presale tickets on Sept. 14, you can use the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “comedy” genre.