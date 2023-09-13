Huge out-of-control brush fire in Corpus Christi area forces residents to evacuate for safety

An out-of-control brush fire has forced an evacuation in Aransas Pass as emergency crews work to control the flames, according to officials.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that a fire warning is in effect for the area. As of around 4 p.m., the fire spanned an estimated 300 acres and is zero percent contained.

Residents who live on both sides of Ireland Street, between 9th Street and 13th Street, the Gettaway RV Park, Gaslight Village and Aransas Bay RV Park must evacuate, according to officials.

A temporary shelter has been set up at 700 West Wheeler Ave, at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.

Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed aircraft and ground crews to support the fire response.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.