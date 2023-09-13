92º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Huge out-of-control brush fire in Corpus Christi area forces residents to evacuate for safety

Fire is zero percent contained near Aransas Pass, officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Evacuation, Aransas Pass, Refugio County
An out-of-control brush fire has forced an evacuation in Aransas Pass as emergency crews work to control the flames, according to officials. (Texas A&M Forest Service)

An out-of-control brush fire has forced an evacuation in Aransas Pass as emergency crews work to control the flames, according to officials.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that a fire warning is in effect for the area. As of around 4 p.m., the fire spanned an estimated 300 acres and is zero percent contained.

Residents who live on both sides of Ireland Street, between 9th Street and 13th Street, the Gettaway RV Park, Gaslight Village and Aransas Bay RV Park must evacuate, according to officials.

A temporary shelter has been set up at 700 West Wheeler Ave, at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.

Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed aircraft and ground crews to support the fire response.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter