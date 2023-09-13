Tickets for Spurs games in Austin go on sale Friday

San Antonio Spurs practice in Austin prior to playing the first-ever NBA regular season game in the capital city.

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets for two games that the San Antonio Spurs will play in Austin in 2024 will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, the team announced.

The two I-35 Series games will take place on Friday, March 15, against the NBA defending champion Denver Nuggets, and on Sunday, March 17, against the Brooklyn Nets. Both games will be held at the Moody Center.

The press release states that the two games are part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s vision to engage and celebrate the Spurs fan base from Austin to Mexico.

The Silver and Black’s return to Austin comes after last season’s inaugural I-35 Series, when the Spurs sold out back-to-back games and set a Moody Center attendance record with 16,148 fans vs. Minnesota.

There’s been much anticipation for the 2023-2024 NBA season since the drafting of number one overall selection Victor Wembanyama, a potentially franchise-altering player for the team.

The Spurs also recently released their City Nights and promotional and theme nights for the regular season. They can be found by clicking here.

The team is also holding a free scrimmage at the AT&T Center ahead of the regular season games, but fans must enter to win tickets. The scrimmage will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the team will play four 10-minute quarters to give fans a sneak preview.

