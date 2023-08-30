San Antonio Spurs release preseason schedule for 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama will make their debut for the 2023-24 preseason on Oct. 9.

On Wednesday, the Spurs announced the schedule for five preseason games, three of which will be played at the Frost Bank Center.

Here is the preseason schedule:

Oct. 9: Spurs vs. Oklahoma City at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: Spurs vs. Miami at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: Spurs vs. Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Spurs vs. Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: Spurs vs. Golden State at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Tickets for preseason and regular-season games are on sale now on Spurs.com and the Spurs app. Due to the anticipation surrounding Wembanyama, the organization has released additional season ticket membership opportunities.

The regular season starts on Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center.

