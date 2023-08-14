San Antonio Spurs release 1,500 additional season tickets amid Wembanyama excitement

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – As excitement over No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama continues to grow in San Antonio, so does the demand for Spurs tickets.

Team officials on Monday announced they have opened an additional 1,500 season ticket membership opportunities in the lower and balcony levels.

The partial season ticket options allow the Spurs to offer more plans for fans in ways that can be customized to their budgets and lifestyles while leaving ample inventory for individual game tickets, a news release said.

The multigame options include a full season with 42 home games, a half season with 20 games and a 10-home game plan.

Fans can select a season ticket package and location during the upcoming Spurs select-a-seat event on Thursday, Aug. 24, where they can walk around the arena, see the different views and decide where they want to sit. To RSVP for the select-a-seat event, fans are encouraged to complete their reservation at spurs.com/select or visit spurs.com/memberships to learn more about season ticket memberships.

“Now is the perfect time to join the Spurs Family, as demand will hit an all-time high once the 2023-24 game schedule is released,” said Tim Salier, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticket Operations.

Group tickets will also be available for each home game this season. Companies, organizations or groups of 10 or more can receive discounts of up to 20%.

Single-game tickets for the Spurs 2023-24 season are available for purchase at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster. Group packages for 10 or more are available by visiting Spurs.com/groups or calling (210) 444-5959. The 2023-24 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B. Visit Spurssuites.com or call (210) 444-5661 for single-game suite pricing and availability.

