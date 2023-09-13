Video: Off-duty SAPD officer called 911 saying woman was going to kill him. BCSO rushed to house, found him drunk

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police officer has been suspended after calling 911 and telling dispatchers a woman inside his home was going to kill him, prompting a large law enforcement response that ended with Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies instead determining that the off-duty officer was drunk.

Officer Gregory Jones was suspended six days in July for SAPD rules violations including being unfit to report to duty and for acts showing a lack of good moral character, city discipline records show.

Jones, a 16-year veteran of SAPD assigned to patrol, also failed to self-report the family disturbance.

In a 911 call the night of February 18, Jones told Bexar County dispatchers a woman at the home “is going to kill me.”

The call lead multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies to respond to his home.

BCSO body-worn camera footage obtained by KSAT through a public records request includes deputies describing the scene inside the home in phone calls to supervisors.

The woman was described as both Jones’ wife and girlfriend in the footage.

“Basically just an SAPD officer over here saying he feels threatened by his wife. But we got no offense here. He’s just like kind of repeating the same thing. Yeah, he’s drunk,” a deputy told a supervisor.

“All he keeps saying is that he feels unsafe, with his girlfriend here. He wants documented if anything happens to him, it’s because of her,” said the deputy.

“Gentleman here has been drinking in excess, believes his girlfriend is out to get him. But this is where it gets weird. He basically states that they didn’t put hands on each other. They didn’t get physical. He wants to make documentation so if anything ever happens to him, basically she’s the one that possibly did it,” a second deputy told a BCSO supervisor on the phone.

Body cam footage showing the inside of the home was blurred by the county, per state law.

Deputies told supervisors they separated the couple after arriving on scene and were “unsifting” what had actually taken place.

The woman told deputies Jones threatened to punch her “in the gut” while she stood in the bathroom as he vomited in a toilet. She told deputies she was making sure he was okay, disciplined records show.

Jones served his suspension the last week of July, records show.

KSAT could find no record that Jones was criminally charged with making a false police report.