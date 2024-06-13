Eagles turning Las Vegas Sphere into ‘Hotel California’ with 4-weekend residency

The Sphere is illuminated at night on March 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The music and entertainment venue has the largest LED screen in the world. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Sphere will be giving southern California vibes later this year when the Eagles take over the iconic venue for a four-weekend residency that starts on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Eagles will play eight shows during their residency, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Recommended Videos

Longtime fans of the legendary rock band are probably aware that the current lineup is a little bit different from what it used to be. The shows at the Las Vegas Sphere will consist of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, country artist Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.

The band is currently on a tour called “The Long Goodbye,” which will go until later this year. The Sphere dates are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 28

Friday, Oct. 11

Saturday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 18

Saturday, Oct. 19

U2 kicked things off at the Las Vegas Sphere, and jam band Phish was the second artist to have a residency as this new venue. Dead and Company, which is a band with the remaining members of the Grateful Dead, currently have a residency at the Sphere.

Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

The visuals and special effects at the Las Vegas Sphere are seriously like nothing you’ve ever seen before, and no other music venue in the world can compare. So seeing the legendary Eagles in a venue like this will be something really special. Especially since it is their farewell tour.

Tickets for the Eagles residency go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. PT.