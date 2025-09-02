Graham Greene, a trailblazing Indigenous actor best known for ‘Dances with Wolves’, dies at 73

FILE - Graham Greene attends a screening of "Antlers" at Regal Essex Crossing on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Graham Greene, a trailblazing Indigenous actor whose long and successful career on the big and small screen included an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Kicking Bird in “Dances with Wolves,” has died. He was 73.

Greene died Monday in Stratford, Ontario, after a long battle with an unspecified illness. Variety first reported the news on Monday night. A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Born in June 1952 in Ohsweken, Ontario, on Canada’s Six Nations Reserve, Greene worked as a draftsman, high steelworker, welder and carpenter before becoming an actor in the 1970s, beginning with the 1979 Canadian drama series “The Great Detective” and 1983 film “Running Brave.”

He is best known for his landmark role as Kicking Bird in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves." Greene's 1991 Oscar nomination was one of 12 the movie earned. It won seven, including the top prize of best picture and best director for Kevin Costner. Greene also starred as Arlen Bitterbuck in the 1999 Tom Hanks project, “The Green Mile.”

Greene had a storied career, also appearing in 1994's “Maverick,” 1995's “Die Hard with a Vengeance,” 2012's “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” and 2017's “Wind River.” He also acted in many critically acclaimed television programs, including “Reservation Dogs,”“1883,”“The Last of Us” and “Tulsa King.”

In 2000, Greene's “Listen to the Storyteller" won a Grammy for best spoken word album for children. He also starred as elder Chief Rains Fall in the massively popular 2018 video game “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

He was also nominated for an Independent Spirit award for the 2002 film “Skins,” which documented life on the Lakota Sioux reservation.

Greene broke barriers for Native actors, demonstrating through his singular talent that Indigenous stories should and must be told by them.

Tributes poured in Monday night. “Graham Greene was one of the best to ever do it. He lived on the screen in an absolutely unparalleled way. He made everything he was in better. Funnier. Deeper. Memorable,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to find any suitable words to express what his work meant, but his impact is unparalleled and expansive. I wish I could have met him. I probably would have thanked him.”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who played Indigenous teenager Bear Smallhill on “Reservation Dogs,” also expressed his appreciation. The the FX comedy-drama smashed caricatures and stereotypes of Native Americans, who since the earliest days of film and TV have often played supporting roles or been portrayed as bloodthirsty killers standing in the way of white, westward expansion.

“You showed us it can be done and how to leave your mark. Trail blazing for every young native actor just dreaming,” Woon-A-Tai posted on Instagram. “Thank you for seeing something in me and sharing your knowledge throughout our friendship. Teaching me everything I know about this industry and more. I could never repay you. I’m grateful to have worked with you, gotten to know you, and call you Uncle.”

Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, and his daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene.