Adam Sandler will receive AARP's Movies for Grownups career achievement award, his second AARP prize

Adam Sandler, right, a cast member in "Jay Kelly," arrives with his wife Jackie Sandler at the AFI Fest premiere of the film on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – Adam Sandler will be the next recipient of AARP’s Movies for Grownups career achievement award, the group said Tuesday.

And maybe this time, the actor will wait for his signal.

Recommended Videos

When Sandler won the group's best actor prize in 2020 for“Uncut Gems,” he rushed to the stage too fast — before host Conan O’Brien had time to sing his praises. O’Brien made comic hay of the moment, sending the sheepish actor back to his seat with instructions to await "a signal."

From his “Saturday Night Live” roots to beloved comedies like “Billy Madison” (1995) and the cult classic “Happy Gilmore” (1996) to dramas like “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002) and his high-energy turn in “Uncut Gems” (2019), Sandler, 59, has displayed an ever-growing range.

This summer he reprised “Happy Gilmore” on Netflix and in November will appear alongside George Clooney in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly.”

Winner of the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Sandler “is one of Hollywood’s most enduring and ever-evolving stars, whose talents resonate across generations,” AARP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Myechia Minter-Jordan, the group's CEO, called the actor “a Hollywood legend whose remarkable career has set a new standard for comedic storytelling, captivating audiences across generations.

"Adam’s enduring success, his ability to reinvent himself, inspire laughter, and move us through dramatic performances is a testament to the power of creativity at every age,” Minter-Jordan said.

AARP launched the Movies for Grownups initiative in 2002 to advocate for audiences over 50, fight ageism in Hollywood and promote movies “for grownups, by grownups.”

Actor Alan Cumming will host the ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, to be broadcast by “Great Performances” on PBS in February.