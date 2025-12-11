Time magazine to name its person of the year for 2025 FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) NEW YORK – Time magazine is set to name its person of the year for 2025 on Thursday.
Among those in the running according to prediction markets is artificial intelligence itself, along with tech CEOs Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Sam Altman of OpenAI. Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope whose election this year followed the death of Pope Francis, is also considered a contender, with President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani topping lists as well.
Trump was named the 2024 person of the year by the magazine after his winning his second bid for the White House, succeeding Taylor Swift, who was the 2023 person of the year.
The magazine's selection dates from 1927, when its editors have picked the person they say most shaped headlines over the previous 12 months.
