Skip to main content
Haze icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
Witness who saw friend fatally shot by immigration agent in South Padre Island last year dies in San Antonio car crash
Murder map: Where San Antonio’s 105 homicides were reported in 2025
SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side
Former DEA agent warns US tourists after killing of cartel leader sparks violence in Mexico
Trump expected to visit Corpus Christi on Friday, days before Texas primary
Man charged after dump truck hits, kills pedestrian in New Braunfels, city says
After ‘verbally abusive’ incident, San Antonio City Council will vote whether to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say

Entertainment

Taylor Sheridan has never been to prison. His new book still maps how to survive it

Hillel Italie

Associated Press

1 / 3
This book cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "How to Not Die in Prison" by Taylor Sheridan and Tom Nelson. (Simon & Schuster via AP)
This book cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "How to Not Die in Prison" by Taylor Sheridan and Tom Nelson. (Simon & Schuster via AP)
FILE - Taylor Sheridan appears at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

This book cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "How to Not Die in Prison" by Taylor Sheridan and Tom Nelson. (Simon & Schuster via AP)

NEW YORK – Oscar-nominated screenplay writer and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan has written about crime and violence so often that he decided to work on a book about an ordeal he has never endured: life behind bars.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Sheridan's “How to Not Die in Prison,” a “darkly funny survival guide” to a maximum-security facility, will come out June 23. Sheridan is a best screenplay nominee for the 2016 crime drama “Hell or High Water,” and has overseen such TV series as “Yellowstone,” “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Recommended Videos

“You might wonder what in the world gives me the knowledge or wisdom to write a survival guide to prison,” Sheridan writes in the book’s introduction, according to Simon & Schuster. “Well, I’ll tell you — absolutely nothing. I’ve never been to prison. But, like every man, I’ve certainly wondered how I would survive if circumstances ever put me there. That morbid curiosity sent me on a journey to understand the politics and dangers of prison.”

Sheridan did receive some firsthand input. His co-author is Tom Nelson, who spent more than a decade in prison.

“Hey, one of us has written hit TV shows and Academy Award-nominated movies, and the other has spent much of his adult life behind bars in medium and maximum-security prisons,” Nelson said in a statement. “If that’s what makes for good wisdom and entertainment, I’ll take it.”

Sheridan's other film credits include writing and directing the Angelina Jolie thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and the Western-thriller “Wind River,” starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Last fall, Paramount and Activision announced that Sheridan and “Hell or High Water” collaborator Peter Berg are working on an adaptation of the blockbuster video game franchise “Call of Duty.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...