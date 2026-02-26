Skip to main content
Clear icon
96º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio just had its hottest February day in 30 years! Does this mean anything for our summer?
Man dead after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
‘This isn’t political for me’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts
Record-challenging heat in SA, close to 100° for some 😲
TIMELINE: Rep. Tony Gonzales’ relationship with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles
14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21
Ex-San Antonio firefighters union president’s stalking charge against current SAFD chief dismissed
Photos of Bill Clinton feature prominently in first batch of newly released Epstein files

Entertainment

Judge scolds Shia LaBeouf and orders him to rehab after Mardi Gras arrest

Jack Brook

Associated Press

1 / 2
CORRECTS TO FEB. 17, NOT 18 - In this photo provided by entertainer Jeffrey Damnit, actor Shia LaBeouf is taken into police custody in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, after allegedly hitting multiple people outside a bar. (Jeffrey Damnit via AP)
Shia LaBeouf poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film, "The Phoenician Scheme," at the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, May 18, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP, File)

copyright 2026 Jeffrey Damnit/Jeffrey Klein

CORRECTS TO FEB. 17, NOT 18 - In this photo provided by entertainer Jeffrey Damnit, actor Shia LaBeouf is taken into police custody in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, after allegedly hitting multiple people outside a bar. (Jeffrey Damnit via AP)

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans judge ordered actor Shia LaBeouf to return to drug and alcohol rehabilitation and set a $100,000 bond on Thursday after the film star was charged with two counts of battery over an alleged assault outside a bar during Mardi Gras.

LaBeouf, who waited alone in the courtroom wearing a fleece jacket and jeans tucked into cowboy boots, was also admonished by the judge for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs while hitting multiple people near the French Quarter. The police report said LaBeouf dislocated one victim’s nose.

Recommended Videos

The judge ordered LaBeouf, 39, to submit to weekly drug tests, including one on the spot in the courthouse. LaBeouf agreed and his attorney said the test did not show illegal substances in his system.

Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Simone Levine called the episode earlier this month a concern for “the safety of this larger community, especially relative to a marginalized community that has gone through so much terror," referring to the LGBTQ+ community.

“This defendant does not take his alcohol addiction seriously,” Levine said. “This court does not believe he understands the level of seriousness when it comes to these allegations.”

LaBeouf posted bond and declined to comment to reporters. He has not yet formally entered a plea to the charges.

“No, I won’t say a word,” he said in a court hallway while returning from taking a drug and alcohol test prior to the judge’s order. “God bless you, leave me alone.”

Jeffrey Damnit, a local entertainer who is identified in the police report as Jeffrey Klein, previously told The Associated Press that LaBeouf repeatedly punched him and used homophobic slurs while threatening his life. Damnit said he believed LaBeouf had targeted him because he wore makeup and eyeliner.

“This guy wants me to be dead because I wear makeup,” Damnit said. “It’s a screwed-up thing.”

The judge said that when she originally released LaBeouf without bond within hours of his arrest on Feb. 17 she had not previously had access to a police report that describes the actor allegedly using homophobic slurs as he returned to a bar and hit people with a closed fist after being asked to leave. Videos of the altercations have surfaced showing LaBeouf striking multiple people.

After LaBeouf was released from custody, the actor was seen in the French Quarter dancing in the streets on Mardi Gras.

Levine ordered LaBeouf to stay away from the victims and the bar where the episode occurred.

The judge denied a request by LaBeouf to travel to Rome in March for “religious observations, including his father’s baptism.”

Levine said during the hearing that she was concerned whether LaBeouf “could handle his alcohol.”

“Frankly,” LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky told the judge, “being drunk on Mardi Gras is not a crime.” ___

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...