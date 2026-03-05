Savannah Guthrie makes offscreen visit to 'Today' show, first since her mother went missing Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Savannah Guthrie hugs a staff member during a visit to the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2026 Invision
Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Savannah Guthrie made an off-camera appearance Thursday at NBC's “Today” show studios to thank colleagues for their support since her mother Nancy went missing from her Arizona home a month ago.
The “Today” show said Guthrie, a longtime co-host of the morning news program, plans to return to the air at some point but “remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”
Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.
The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother, but solid information in the case has been hard to come by.
Savannah Guthrie has been a co-anchor of the venerable NBC morning show since 2012. One of her former colleagues, Hoda Kotb, has returned to “Today” to fill in while Guthrie has concentrated on finding her mother.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says ▶ 1:23 Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says Search continues for missing teen ▶ 0:24 Search continues for missing teen How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 ▶ 0:54 Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary ▶ 0:36 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary 23rd Congressional District race update ▶ 0:29 23rd Congressional District race update More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County ▶ 0:35 More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County John-Paul reports from polls closing ▶ 0:44 John-Paul reports from polls closing KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race ▶ 0:39 KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first ▶ 1:08 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head ▶ 0:56 San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side ▶ 1:32 Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement ▶ 1:04 Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio ▶ 1:30 Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S ▶ 1:32 Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting ▶ 1:32 State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side ▶ 0:51 Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side Previous photo Next photo