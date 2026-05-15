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Entertainment

John Travolta surprised with honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Associated Press

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John Travolta holds his honorary Palme d'Or during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
John Travolta poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
John Travolta holds his honorary Palme d'Or during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
John Travolta, left, and Ella Bleu Travolta pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
John Travolta poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

2026 Invision

John Travolta holds his honorary Palme d'Or during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

CANNESJohn Travolta was surprised with an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his directorial debut Friday.

Thierry Frémaux, the festival's artistic director, brought out the award for Travolta just before the screening of his “Propeller One-Way Night Coach.” A visibly moved Travolta clutched his chest while Frémaux presented the trophy.

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“You said this would be a special night, but I didn’t know it would mean this," Travolta said to Frémaux.

“This is beyond the Oscar!” exclaimed Travolta.

Clad in a white beret, Travolta walked the Cannes red carpet with his 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. The actor wrote, directed and co-produced “Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” based on his own 1997 children's novel.

Cannes has sometimes previously surprised guests with an honorary Palme d'Or. It unexpectedly gave one to Tom Cruise in 2022. At this year's festival, the “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker Peter Jackson was given one in the opening ceremony. Barbara Streisand is to receive one later during the festival.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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