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Entertainment

Bonnie Tyler is remembered as worldwide star at her Welsh funeral

Brian Melley And Leslie Ambriz

Associated Press

1 / 5
The coffin is taken from Swansea Minster following the funeral of Bonnie Tyler in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
An unidentified priest holds a Bonnie Tyler poster outside St. Mary's Church in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 before the service and funeral of the musician, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The hearse with the coffin arrives at Swansea Minster for the funeral of Bonnie Tyler in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Flowers are decorated outside St. Mary's Church in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 for the funeral of Bonnie Tyler after The Total Eclipse Of The Heart musician, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in hospital in Portugal on July 8 at the age of 75. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
People wait behind barriers for the start of the funeral of Bonnie Tyler at St. Mary's Church in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The coffin is taken from Swansea Minster following the funeral of Bonnie Tyler in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

SWANSEA – Fans crowded outside a Welsh church Monday where family and friends remembered husky-voiced singer Bonnie Tyler as a star loved worldwide.

Tyler's “If I Sing You A Love Song" played as her rose-covered coffin was carried into Swansea Minster for the invite-only funeral that was projected on a screen outside. Her “It’s a Heartache” played as the coffin was placed in front of the altar.

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“Bonnie was always a star but never a diva,” her manager, Matthew Davis, said in one of several tributes. “She never forgot her roots or where she came from. She would have been amazed and very gratified at the massive outpouring of love from all over the world that has occurred since her sudden and unexpected passing.”

The Grammy-nominated pop star, beloved for her 1983 chart-topping power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” died last month in a hospital in Portugal at 75. She had been hospitalized in May in Faro, where she had a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

The funeral was held less than a week after her signature song served as the soundtrack at celebrations marking a total eclipse that darkened skies across parts of Europe.

Crowds lined the streets Saturday in her seaside Welsh village of Mumbles as a hearse carried her coffin, draped in a Welsh flag, home.

Kathleen Davies, who joined the crowd outside the church, said she was starstruck when she first saw Tyler but later came to learn she was down to earth.

“She’s Welsh through and through,” Davies said. "Everything about her, she’s natural, there’s no fake stuff. When you see her on the interviews, she’s just who she is.”

Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins, a coal miner’s daughter in public housing with an outside toilet in Skewen, Wales, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) outside Swansea. She grew up with three sisters and two brothers.

Canon Justin Davies said in a eulogy written by her family that she first performed in a contest at a rugby club in the late 1960s, singing ”Those Were The Days,” made famous by Mary Hopkin.

“She came in second and won just one pound, but was hooked," Davies said. “The rest, as they say, was history.”

Tyler went on to earn three Grammy nods and in 2013 represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest, where she came in 19th. She was honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2022 for her services to music by Queen Elizabeth II, thanks mainly to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

The ballad shot to the top of the charts in Britain and the United States and has had more than 1 billion streams, boosted by real eclipses in 2017, 2024 and most recently during last week’s solar eclipse.

She was also known for “Holding Out For a Hero,” from the soundtrack of the film “Footloose.”

___

Melley reported from London.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.