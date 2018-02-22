Airports now offering flights to ‘Black Panther's' African nation Wakanda

ATLANTA - Two airports are offering flights to Wakanda for fans of the "Black Panther" movie.

"Black Panther" is the record-breaking Marvel movie you keep hearing everyone talk about.

The movie, which now has the second-highest four-day opening in the history of cinema, is based on a fictional African nation called Wakanda.

“Black Panther” is also the highest-rated Marvel movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 97 percent.

All you need to do now is figure out what to wear when you meet King T’Challa.

OK, technically these aren't real flights but it’s still pretty awesome.

NEWS: We're delighted to announce the newest member of the MCO family - Wakanda Air! Offering daily nonstop flights to the beautiful nation of Wakanda. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/R26rtCTXYT — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 20, 2018

