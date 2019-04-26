What to expect at this year's Fiesta Flambeau Parade

SAN ANTONIO - This year’s Fiesta Flambeau Parade will light up the streets of downtown San Antonio with the colors of Fiesta on Saturday.

The parade’s theme on its 71st year is “Reflections of Music Past.” The event is the largest illuminated night parade of this week's parades and the highlight of Fiesta.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will be led by the University of Texas Longhorn Band, will feature themed floats, marching units, dancing groups, equestrian units and local and out-of-state bands, among other attractions.

The parade route covers 2.6 miles of downtown San Antonio streets.

For ticket information, click here.

KSAT will be airing the entire parade live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on air, on KSAT.com, on the KSAT newsreader app and on streaming devices, such as Roku, Amazon Firestick and Apple TV through the KSAT TV app.

You can watch the livestream of the parade on KSAT.com using this article during those times.

KSAT will also air the SA Live Fiesta Special before the parade from 7 to 8 p.m. on air and online. We will also move our regularly scheduled 5 p.m. newscast from 6 to 7 p.m. for the day.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.