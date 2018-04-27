Photographer who captured Selena's 1993 Brownsville performance to showcase photos

SAN ANTONIO - A local photographer who captured Selena's 1993 Brownsville performance is putting her work on display for the public on Saturday.

Antonia Padilla, a former news photographer in South Texas, will display photographs she captured during Selena's Brownsville performance.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the public can see Padilla's photographs of the queen of Tejano at Lone Star Art Space at 107 Lone Star Blvd.

Padilla will be selling prints for $200. Entry to Padilla's gallery is free.

