River Parade coverage to pre-empt 'American Idol' Monday night

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT is the official Fiesta station, and as part of our commitment to celebrate and cover Fiesta events, we will be broadcasting the three big parades next week, including Monday night's Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

The parade coverage overlaps with ABC's "American Idol" broadcast. Some of the show's fans have expressed concern over this, especially given the fact that San Antonio's Ada Vox is in the top 14.

The voting round of American Idol takes place Sunday night. You will be able to watch those performances on KSAT and vote for your favorite contestants. Monday night's show is expected to be the results show when the top 10 contestants are revealed.

We plan to provide a picture-in-picture of that reveal during our parade coverage.

You can also watch Monday's episode of "American Idol" in its entirety on Tuesday 4/24 at 1:35 a.m. (Monday night going into Tuesday morning).

The Crossing from 4/23 will air Sunday 4/29 at 1:35 a.m. (Saturday night going into Sunday morning).

