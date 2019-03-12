SA ranked behind 10 Texas cities on 2019's Happiest Cities in America list

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is ranked behind 10 other Texas cities in a 2019 Happiest Cities in America list released on Monday.

The Alamo City is ranked 97 out of a possible 182 cities on the list, which was created by the personal finance website, WalletHub.

The website's study analyzed more than two and half dozen happiness indicators, including depression rate, income-growth rate and average leisure time per day to determine the rankings.

San Antonio was ranked 115 in the emotional and physical well-being category and had a rank of 57 in the income and employment category. The city also had a community and environment ranking of 55.

Plano, Texas, was determined to be the happiest city in America.

Grand Prairie was ranked 7th, as the only other top 10 Texas city. Austin came in at number 14, followed by Irving at 31.

Other Texas cities that ranked ahead of San Antonio include Fort Worth at 42, Garland at 47, Arlington and El Paso tied at 49, Dallas at 68 and Brownsville at 86.

Rounding out the Texas cities are Amarillo at 98, Houston at 106, Laredo at 111, Lubbock at 124, and Corpus Christi at 129.

To read see the full breakdown of each of the different categories -- including sports participation rate, sleep rate, work hours and income growth, you can visit their website by clicking here.

