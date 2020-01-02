San Antonio's 3 favorite spots to find affordable Chinese food

Craving Chinese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Wen Wah Chinese Restaurant

Photo: Aiden M./Yelp

Topping the list is Wen Wah Chinese Restaurant. Located at 531 N. New Braunfels Ave. in Harvard Place - Eastlawn, the Chinese spot is the highest-rated affordable Chinese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Michael H., who reviewed Wen Wah Chinese Restaurant on Aug. 22, wrote, "This place is awesome I don't know how many times I've driven by and never stopped. Hands-down the best combination rice I have ever had."

And Andrew R. wrote, "Great food, service, portions, atmosphere. Can't say enough good things about this place. A [little] basic but they let actions speak for themselves. I was here, sat down and immediately got service with a smile. Within five minutes I already got my food while enjoying my meal."

2. Lucky Noodle

Photo: alamo c./Yelp

Next up is Greater Harmony Hills's Lucky Noodle, situated at 8525 Blanco Road. With four stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Paul J., who reviewed Lucky Noodle on Nov. 17, wrote, "Screw your keto diet. Come have all the carbohydrates at Lucky Noodle. They're worth it. I recommend the pickled cabbage; lightly spicy with a sweet and sour taste that makes cabbage a good time. It goes really well with any of the dumplings and some hot green tea."

Melinda T. wrote, "This was a solid find - thanks Yelp! The service is alright, as most said, but I'm used to it at authentic Asian restaurants. The food comes out fast, and there's a lot of it! The prices are cheap for what you get. I got the noodle soup with the thick noodles, and it hit the spot."

3. Taste of Asia

Photo: christine w./Yelp

Taste of Asia, located at 300 W. Bitters Road, Suite 115 and 120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Vietnamese and Chinese spot four stars out of 378 reviews.

Yelper Marta D., who reviewed Taste of Asia on July 5, wrote, "We enjoyed a dinner here two nights ago. Saw a throwback to my childhood in the form of a PuPu Platter, so I had to introduce my children to it. They loved the flaming pit in the middle of the fire so much, we had to threaten them to stop playing with it."

And Stephanie B. wrote, "My hubby loves to go here for their egg fo yung and I love their spring rolls, which are always fresh and crispy. The food is great and the servers are nice as well."

