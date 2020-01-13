San Antonio's 5 top spots to score tacos on a budget

Looking to sample the best tacos around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Torchy's Tacos

Topping the list is Torchy's Tacos. Located at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 183, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly taco spot in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 862 reviews on Yelp.

"Who says you need a business plan to start a taco joint?" it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "After living it up at his fancy executive chef job, Mike Rypka decided to take his head full of ideas elsewhere and chase his dreams. He soon found them in Austin with a newly-acquired food trailer and a red Vespa scooter."

2. Los Tacos Gueros

Next up is Stone Oak Communities of Mutual Amenities-Stone Oak's Los Tacos Gueros, situated at 20323 Huebner, Suite 111. With 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

"Guero's Taco Diner was the first and best 'taco place' established in the Stone Oak area," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Bernardo Marcos purchased the restaurant and took over operations in 2013. The name was changed from Gueros Taco Diner to Los Gueros Tacos and everything from the kitchen to the dining room has been upgraded and revamped with a new logo and décor."

Regarding signature items, "Our specialties are tacos, tacos and more tacos!" it states on Yelp. "Our customers love The Trashcan (carne guisada, beans, egg, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese) and the La Costra (Angus beef, melted Monterrey jack in a toasted tortilla, bacon and avocado on top), voted best taco in San Antonio!"

3. Garcia's Mexican Food

Beacon Hill's Garcia's Mexican Food, located at 842 Fredericksburg Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap breakfast and brunch and Tex-Mex spot, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews.

"Garcia's was started in November 1962," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "In 1970 Julio Garcia and family built a new building across the street where Garcia's still exists 51 years later."

As to what the business is known for, "Garcia's has been specializing in Tex-Mex food since opening its doors in 1962," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Garcia's has since introduced barbecue brisket and we serve barbecue St. Louis-style ribs every first Friday of the month."

4. Los Balito's Taco Shop

Los Balito's Taco Shop, a spot to score tacos and more, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 512 Yelp reviews. Head over to 226 W. Bitters Road, Suite 118, to see for yourself.

Yelper Travis O., who reviewed Los Balito's Taco Shop on Sept. 5, wrote, "My late night go-to taco spot. They are open 24-7 and have amazing street tacos!"

Yelper Angel S. wrote, "The portions, huge! The price, low! service, fast! Gonna come back and try some more. I had the carnitas torta and a barbacoa taco, wow! It had the taste that tells you no matter what you order it'll be good, so I suggest you do exactly that and just go and try a few things."

5. Pete's Tako House

Check out Pete's Tako House, which has earned 4.5-stars out of 862 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the breakfast and brunch and Tex-Mex spot, which offers tacos and more, by heading over to 502 Brooklyn Ave.

"In 1978, Pete's Tako House was established by Pete Rios and Dora 'Kookie' Rios-Torres," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

