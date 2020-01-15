4 top spots for ice cream in San Antonio

Craving ice cream?

1. Boozy's Creamery & Craft

Photo: sammie p./Yelp

First on the list is King William's Boozy's Creamery & Craft, situated at 711 S. St. Mary's St. With 4.5 stars out of 290 reviews on Yelp, the bar and dessert shop is the highest-rated place for ice cream in the city.

2. Freshest Ice Creams

Photo: Freshest Ice Creams/Yelp

Freshest Ice Creams, a spot to score gelato, juices and smoothies and ice cream and frozen yogurt in Vance Jackson, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8053 Callaghan Road to see for yourself.

3. Lick Honest Ice Creams

Photo: christine w./Yelp

Over in Tobin Hill, check out Lick Honest Ice Creams, which has earned four stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts at 312 Pearl Parkway, Suite 2101.

4. Chocollazo

Photo: melissa l./Yelp

Finally, there's Chocollazo, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews. Stop by 4013 Broadway St. to hit up the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, next time the urge strikes.

