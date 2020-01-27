Get these trending San Antonio restaurants on your radar today

Want the intel on San Antonio's most talked-about local outposts?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to discover which restaurants have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance. Then, we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot, right now.

Conroy's

Photo: Cherise B./Yelp

This well-established bar and traditional American gastropub is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American restaurants saw a median 2.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Conroy's saw an 11.9% increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Embers Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap has seen a 7% increase in reviews.

Located at 21119 US-281, Conroy's features a family-friendly atmosphere and extensive menu, with options ranging from bacon-wrapped chicken, chili cheese fries, nachos and fried jalapeños to fish and chips, pizzas, fajitas, tacos and hot wings.

Conroy's is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. daily.

Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia

Photo: Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia, the well-established breakfast and brunch eatery, which offers desserts, baked goods and more, is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia bagged a 10.8% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.

There's even more trending on San Antonio's breakfast and brunch scene: Snooze: an A.M. Eatery has seen a 10.4% increase in reviews, and Bakery Lorraine has seen a 1.3% bump.

Open at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103, since 2019, Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia is known for its breakfast, brunch and lunch fare. On the menu, look for sweet and savory biscuit flights, assorted breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches and other biscuit plates, like biscuits and gravy.

Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends.

Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery

Photo: Geezy B./Yelp

Downtown San Antonio's Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery is also making waves. Open since 1941 at 218 Produce Row, the popular bakery and Tex-Mex diner has seen a 1.5% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2% for all businesses tagged "Mexican" on Yelp. According to SafeGraph foot traffic data, visits to Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery increased by more than 50% over the past month.

Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery specializes in classic Mexican cuisine with a Texan flair. Noteworthy menu items to try include the enchiladas verdes with chicken, carne asada, Mexican fajita plate, pork tamales, taco salad and guacamole nachos. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery is open 24 hours a day. According to SafeGraph, it usually gets busy at 11 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, so go on Wednesdays if you want to avoid the rush.

