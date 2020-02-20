Treat yourself at San Antonio's 4 top spots for fancy seafood

Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Bob's Steak & Chop House

Photo: cheryl a./Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the chain Bob's Steak & Chop House. Located at 5815 Rim Pass Drive, the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated high-end seafood spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mandy N., who reviewed Bob's Steak & Chop House on Jan. 19, wrote, "...All the dishes are always prepared to perfection. Desserts are also something to die for! Even our families and friends from California love going to Bob's when they are in town."

Nick H. noted, "Prime ribeye, fully loaded baked potato and a glazed carrot! Amazing! One of the best steaks I have had. Fourteen ounces of deliciously prepared meat, medium rare with an onion ring was the star of the show."

2. Boudro's On the River Walk

Photo: danielle a./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Boudro's On the River Walk, situated at 421 E. Commerce St. With four stars out of 2,393 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

We turned there for more about Boudro's On the River Walk.

"Boudro's Texas Bistro on the River Walk embraces all the flavor of our regional heritage with distinctive Texas and Southwestern specialties," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Savor what many critics and locals proclaim the best food on the River, including our signature guacamole."

As to what the business is known for, "Boudro's embraces our regional heritage with a distinctive slant on Texas and Southwestern flavors," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Slip into the pace of San Antonio with one of our Prickly Pear Margaritas or a Texas Dry Beefeater martini while your server prepares fresh guacamole tableside. Sample any one of our seafood offerings fresh from the Texas Coast, such as our Chile-Seared Gulf Jumbo Shrimp, or opt for Blackened Prime Rib or Mesquite-Grilled Texas Quail."

3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Photo: Ruth's Chris Steak House/Yelp

Ridgeview's Ruth's Chris Steak House, located at 7720 Jones Maltsberger Road, Concord Plaza, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and lounge, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 165 reviews.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Ruth's Chris Steak House.

"They Call Ruth's Chris founder Ruth Fertel, the First Lady of American restaurants," the business states in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "But before there were 150-plus locations serving 45,000 steaks a day, there was a fearless single mother of two who tore an ad from the local newspaper that read 'steak house for sale' and thought, 'I can do that'. The Ruth's Chris Steak House legacy began when Fertel mortgaged her home for $22,000 to purchase 'Chris Steak House, a 60-seat restaurant located in New Orleans."

4. Rebelle

Photo: ryu c./Yelp

Rebelle, a steakhouse and New American spot that offers seafood and more located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 256 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 E. Travis St., inside the St. Anthony Hotel, to see for yourself.

According to the business' website, owner Andrew Goodman "has transformed what was once a long ago neglected space into a dazzling dining room that’s equal parts old Hollywood glamour and new plush elegance."

