Snacktivities: How to create an apple donut decorating party
A snacktivity is a great way to have fun with your kids during snack time.
Simply Whole Moms shared a way to create an apple donut decorating party, using peanut butter, toppings and, of course, apples.
It’s so simple and exactly what you think: cut an apple into slices to it looks like a doughnut and get creative with healthy toppings.
