Snacktivities: How to create an apple donut decorating party

A snacktivity is a great way to have fun with your kids during snack time.

Simply Whole Moms shared a way to create an apple donut decorating party, using peanut butter, toppings and, of course, apples.

It’s so simple and exactly what you think: cut an apple into slices to it looks like a doughnut and get creative with healthy toppings.

Read also:

How to keep your child entertained with art during spring break

Fun, free things to do in San Antonio during spring break

5 ways to get around San Antonio during spring break if you’re a tourist or a local