Fun, free things to do in San Antonio during spring break

SAN ANTONIO – With spring break, a Tejano music festival and pre-St. Patrick’s Day activities, March is shaping up to be a fun month.

It’s a time to enjoy the weather before it gets too hot, and a time to take advantage of all the free events offered while kids enjoy their days off.

5 ways to get around San Antonio during spring break if you’re a tourist or a local

View the list of things to do during spring break and March below, including several free events around town.

Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair: The music festival starts on Thursday and runs until Sunday at Market Square.

The lineup includes Shelly Lares, Ram Herrera, The Hometown Boys, Sunny Sauceda, David Farias, Eddie Gonzalez, Joe Bravo, Los Garcias Brothers, Raulito and Destiny Navaira y Grupo Remedio, Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs, Flavio Longoria y Los Conjunto Kings, and more.

Chris Perez will also be on-site for an autograph session.

The free event, expected to bring in more than 150,000 fans, will run from noon-11 p.m. daily.

COVID-19 expected to affect spring break plans

St. Patrick’s Day Festival and River Parade: The parade will start at 5 p.m. Sunday near the Westin Riverwalk, and will feature 14 decorated floats

But a slew of events, like dancing, live music and the dyeing of the river, will take place beforehand.

Events at the Arneson River Theatre will take place from noon-8 p.m. on Saturday, noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, and noon-6 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

Admission is free. For the full list of events, click here.

The DoSeum: Various activities are planned for spring break camps taking place from Monday-Friday.

Classes, including “Sound Sensations” and “Passion for Fashion!," focus on STEM, literacy and art, according to the museum’s website.

The majority are scheduled from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. The museum is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Activities are available for registration or waitlist. Prices range from $210-$390.

How to keep your child entertained with art during spring break

The Witte Museum: “Super Spring Break” at the museum includes a variety of activities and continues until Friday.

Those who visit the museum during spring break will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Spurs game’s Selena night on April 3. Guests who wear a Selena shirt or Selena-inspired outfit will be given an extra entry.

The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission ranges from $10-$14, and children 3 years and younger can get in for free.

Free admission is available every Tuesday from 3-8 p.m.

The McNay: The monthly “Second Thursday" event lands during spring break.

It will include art activities, live music, a braid bar, food trucks and more. Dogs are allowed outside.

There is also free admission to the museum during the family-friendly event. Tours will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Spring break in South Texas to be Warm and Muggy

San Antonio Museum of Art: Free general admission is offered from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday for Bexar County residents.

“Art crawl: How we work and play together” will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the great hall. This event is free with admission.

The event includes group play and social time.

San Antonio Zoo: Jungle Boogie Break will take place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. between March 7-22.

Live music, backyard games and animal presentations are a part of the daily happenings.

Standard admission for Jungle Boogie Break is $18.99 for adults and $16.99 for children 3-11.

Taco Truck Throwdown: Tacos and beer will rule Friday night at Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling.

Two taco trucks will be on-site. The tasting room will serve up craft beer, whiskey and cocktails.

The event is free and will run from 5-9 p.m.

14th annual Fest of Tails: McAllister Park will host the free event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Kites (and dogs) of all shapes and sizes will be featured in the annual event.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

McAllister Park is located at 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road.

Culinaria 5K Wine Run: On Saturday, runners will race through La Cantera with one goal in mind — wine.

A post-race reception will include food and alcohol tastings.

The race kicks off at 7 a.m. at the mall and registration is still available for $45.

For more information, click here.