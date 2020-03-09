Spring Break in South Texas to be Warm and Muggy

SAN ANTONIO – For many South Texans, this week is Spring Break. Woohoo!

If you’re staying in town for the week, get ready to crank the A/C. You may need to dodge a shower or two, as well.

Warmth and High Humidity

Temperatures will be trending above average this week, both in the mornings and in the afternoons.

San Antonio’s average morning low for mid-March is in the upper 40s, but we’ll start our days in the low to mid-60s this week.

However, what you’ll likely notice more is how warm it’s going to be each afternoon!

Highs this week will make it into the low to mid-80s! (KSAT 12)

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s by the middle of the week, a good ten degrees higher than our average for this time of year.

On top of that, it’s also going to be humid! Our dew point temperatures, which measure moisture in the air, will be in the 60s all week. This means it’s going to be feeling quite muggy outside.

Dew points will climb this week, making it feel muggy outside. (KSAT 12)

A Few Showers Early in the Week

In terms of rain chances, Spring Break week definitely won’t be a washout. In fact, most of us will get away with seeing no rain at all.

That’s not necessarily a good thing, either. Most of the KSAT viewing area is in some type of drought. You can check the latest drought monitor by clicking here.

However, if you have a lot of outdoor activities planned, you can rest assured that rain won’t be a big concern.

The flow of the jet stream, especially early in the week, will just send a few weak disturbances over San Antonio. This will result in clouds hanging around and a low chance of some showers.

Without any big storm systems moving through, rain chances will be low this week. (KSAT 12)

After a 20% chance of isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, rain chances will drop out of the forecast by midweek.

Looking Ahead

Toward the end of the break, rain chances will kick-in again as our next low pressure system approaches from the west coast.

There are just chances of isolated rain in the forecast this week. (KSAT 12)

Check out the latest Planning Forecast in this video from your Weather Authority team:

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here: