5 ways to get around San Antonio during spring break if you’re a tourist or a local

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re here for a vacation or a staycation, spring break lends the time to get out there and see what San Antonio has to offer.

From the Mission Reach to the Pearl, various companies offer easy (and fairly inexpensive) ways to travel in between destinations.

Read below to learn more about the different ways to see the gems of the Alamo City. Know of other options? Let us know in the comment section.

E-scooters

Bird and Razor are the only scooter companies operating in San Antonio after Lime abruptly left the city in January.

Use of a Razor scooter costs $1 to start and 24 cents per minute, while Bird scooters cost $1 to start and 39 cents per minute with a 25 cent city fee.

Those using scooters can use bike lanes when available, but they cannot ride them on sidewalks or park them in the middle of sidewalks.

Scooters are also prohibited on the River Walk.

Helmets are not required but are encouraged.

For a full list of dos and don’s, or to see how to file a complaint, visit the City of San Antonio’s website.

VIVA routes

Top tourist destinations like the Alamo, San Antonio Missions and the Pearl are connected with VIA’s three VIVA routes.

All three routes — the VIVA culture, the VIVA missions and the VIVA centro — vary in destinations and service times.

VIVA culture has the most destinations, including the Witte Museum, River Walk and Southtown, and runs daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On this route, service between the Blue Star Arts Complex and the Pearl lasts until 11 p.m.

Service on the VIVA Centro, for all of its destinations, runs until 11 p.m. daily.

Details and hours of each route can be found on VIA’s website.

The VIA day pass gives riders all-day access for $2.75. Otherwise, a single trip will cost $1.30.

For those staying a few days, a seven-day pass is available for $12.

Reduced rates for senior citizens, children under 5 years old, students and active-duty military are also available.

Bike share

Bicycle stations are set up across downtown, the Pearl area and Mission Reach.

A map of each station can be seen on the San Antonio Bike Share website.

Bikes cost $3.25 for one trip up to 30 minutes or $12.99 for a 24-hour pass. A monthly membership is also available for $19.49.

One trip passes can only be purchased on the BCycle app. Passes for longer than a single trip can either be purchased at the kiosk or online.

More information can be found about bike-sharing online.

GO RIO shuttles

GO RIO boats transport passengers to various stops between the River Walk and Museum Reach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Shuttles run about every hour, according to their website.

Look at stops with the GO RIO signs along the San Antonio River.

Passes are $19.50 for one day or $28.50 for three days of unlimited rides. A monthly pass for residents can be purchased for $28.50 and a map of the route can be seen online.

Narrated cruises can also be purchased online, with tickets ranging from $7.50-$13.50.

These cruises run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Boats depart every 15-20 minutes.

Double-decker buses

City Sightseeing San Antonio has hop-on, hop-off tour buses with live guides that stop at 19 locations.

Single one-day tickets range from $30-$35, but discounts are available when purchasing online. A family ticket for two adults and three children can be purchased for $99.99.

More packages with additional days, boat cruises or attractions can also be purchased online.

Buses stop at each drop-off/pick up location every 20 minutes. A map of the stops can be seen here.

