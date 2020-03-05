Major change in traffic flow planned for San Antonio Zoo during spring break

SAN ANTONIO – The streets surrounding the San Antonio Zoo will turn one way during spring break in an effort to ease traffic.

The temporary road rules will be in place daily from Saturday until March 15, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., according to the zoo.

Tuleta Drive from Alamo Stadium to North St. Mary’s Street, and St. Mary’s from the zoo entrance to Mulberry Avenue will be one way. Stadium Drive from Mulberry Avenue to Devine Road will also be one way.

Visitors heading northbound on U.S. 281 will exit St. Mary’s and be directed to head north on Stadium Drive. Those approaching the zoo from the north will take turn left on Tuleta.

San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow said this is the first year the zoo partnered with San Antonio police, the Parks and Recreation Department and city engineers to devise a traffic plan.

“We want visitors to have a pleasant experience upon arriving here to work and play, and we believe this concept will help do that," he said in a news release.

The zoo opened a 600-plus car parking garage on Tuleta, across U.S. 281 in the fall.

Morrow added that guests can also use the San Antonio Water System’s parking garage during weekends on spring break.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily from Saturday until March 22.