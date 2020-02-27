San Antonio Zoo extends hours for spring break, prepares to open new kangaroo experience

SAN ANTONIO – What do you have planned for spring break? Were you thinking of going to the San Antonio Zoo?

If so, we have some good news: The zoo announced Wednesday that it will extend its hours for spring break, and it’s opening a new kangaroo habitat.

This means you can enjoy the zoo, live bands, family games and the new kangaroo experience -- all in one trip.

“Jungle Boogie Break,” as it’s called, starts March 7 and runs through March 22.

The extended hours will be until 7 p.m.

Jungle Boogie Break features everything we already mentioned, plus animal ambassador presentations and family-style backyard games including a giant Connect Four, Jenga, Checkers, Dominos, and bean bag toss, all set on the Great Lawn.

OK, ready to learn about the kangaroos?

The all-new interactive Kangaroo Krossing is a realm that’s home to red kangaroos, and it’s actually an extension of the zoo’s Wild Australia, zoo officials said in a news release.

For an upgraded experience, guests can get up close and learn more about kangaroos while feeling like they’re on an outback adventure. The new area also includes a renovated snack stand, Snack-A-Roos, and a fun photo opportunity where people can pop out of a kangaroo pouch.

Kangaroo Krossing opens March 6.

Standard admission for Jungle Boogie Break is $19.99 for adults, $16.99 for children ages 3-11 and free for children ages 2 and younger.

To learn more about pricing, other zoo events or anything else animal-related, click or tap here.