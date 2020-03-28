‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Triple berry tarts

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need a new dessert recipe to try out? H-E-B has you covered.

Ingredients:

2 cup(s) frozen blackberries

2 cup(s) frozen raspberries

1 1/2 cup(s) frozen blueberries

1/4 cup(s) sugar

2 Tbsp cake flour

1 Tbsp corn starch

1 Tsp lime zest, very finely grated

8 Texas Pie Company Frozen Tart Shells

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350F.

Put blackberries, raspberries and blueberries all together in a large bowl.

In a small bowl mix together sugar, flour and corn starch.

Sprinkle dry ingredients over berries.

Add lime zest and toss to coat.

Place tart shells on a baking sheet and mound berry mixture evenly into frozen shells.

Divide batter evenly between tarts and bake for 22 to 25 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Print the recipe here on heb.com.