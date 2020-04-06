Let KSAT viewers know if your essential business is still open

SAN ANTONIO – Are you part of an essential business that is open during Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order and the city and county’s "Stay Home, Work Safe” orders?

Pick the category your business falls under and fill out your information.

Under “Why are you the best?” this is where you can put your address, phone number, website, Facebook page, specials, drive-thru, curbside services, etc.

Customers can look through this database to find businesses that are open for the essential services they need during this time.

“Open for business” is a tool like our KSAT12 “SA Picks” ballot except for the voting. This ballot is a tool for customers to find essential businesses that are still open.