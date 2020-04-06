San Antonio restaurant offers free meals to first responders, frontline workers and their families

SAN ANTONIO – First responders and frontline workers have one less thing to worry about: a hot Sunday meal for themselves and their family.

“Really, it just boils down to us wanting to give back to the first responders for everything they are doing right now," said owner Bill Dieri.

The team at Pasha Mediterranean Grill is offering free meals to first responders, frontline workers and their families to give back to those that are giving the community so much.

Watch Texas Eats every Saturday at 10 am on ABC KSAT 12

“Really, it just boils down to us wanting to give back to the first responders for everything they are doing right now," said owner Bill Dieri.

First responders, frontline workers and their families can show up to Zaatar Lebanese Grill located at 9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240, Sundays at 12 pm, and receive up to four meals for each verified family member.

Watch Texas Eats every Saturday at 10 am on ABC KSAT 12

Follow Texas Eats on social media:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ksattexaseats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ksattexaseats

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ksattexaseats

Past “Texas Eats” episodes are here:

SA Rodeo Eats

Central Texas BBQ

Tex-Mex in San Antonio

Texas German food in New Braunfels

All things brunch

Beer, wings and more: Getting ready for the big game

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.