San Antonio restaurant offers free meals to first responders, frontline workers and their families
Free meals available every Sunday at 12 pm
SAN ANTONIO – First responders and frontline workers have one less thing to worry about: a hot Sunday meal for themselves and their family.
The team at Pasha Mediterranean Grill is offering free meals to first responders, frontline workers and their families to give back to those that are giving the community so much.
Watch Texas Eats every Saturday at 10 am on ABC KSAT 12
“Really, it just boils down to us wanting to give back to the first responders for everything they are doing right now," said owner Bill Dieri.
First responders, frontline workers and their families can show up to Zaatar Lebanese Grill located at 9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240, Sundays at 12 pm, and receive up to four meals for each verified family member.
