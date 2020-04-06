San Antonio's 3 favorite spots for cheap custom cakes

Looking to sample the best custom cakes around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable custom cake sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Saweet Cupcakes

PHOTO: SAWEET CUPCAKES/YELP

Topping the list is Saweet Cupcakes. Located at 16652 San Pedro Ave. in Shady Oaks, the food truck, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, is the highest-rated cheap custom cake spot in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.

"Started decorating cakes over 20 years ago with my mother," according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

"Sisters-in-law Tien Friedberg and Kehmay Arriola grew up in families where home baked goods were a regular affair," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "They learned that seeing the satisfaction that a delicious cupcake can bring is one of life's greatest inspirations."

Concerning signature items, "We think a cupcake should be simple, moist, fresh and delicious. So that's what we aim for every day."

2. Wholesome Eating Keto N Gluten-free Bakery

Photo: laura h./Yelp

Next up is Wholesome Eating Keto n Gluten-Free Bakery, situated at 13455 Blanco Road. With four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the gluten-free and vegan spot, offering custom cakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

"Our business was established 2015; it has evolved into a dedicated gluten-free and keto restaurant and bakery offering breakfast, lunch items, pastries, desserts, catering and cakes," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile.

"Oyin Ajala is a Critical Care Director of Nursing who taught nursing and nutrition in college," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "Oyin started Wholesome Eating (dedicated) gluten-free bakery to serve the celiacs, gluten-intolerant, keto, vegan and paleo people who would otherwise not have access to uncontaminated, health-focused and delicious food items."

As to what the business is known for, "Keto pastries, desserts, custom cakes, and gluten-free, vegan and paleo meals." it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Cold Stone Creamery

Photo: jenn b./Yelp

National chain Cold Stone Creamery, located at 1750 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, custom cakes and cupcakes four stars out of 34 reviews.

Rebecca E. who reviewed Cold Stone Creamery on Nov. 28, wrote, "This is one of the cleanest Cold Stones in San Antonio that I have been in. There's usually one person in the store manning the register and typically with an extremely long line; however they make it work."

Yelper Holly S. wrote, "This location always has smiling first-rate customer service and great options. I come here for my cold fix on hot days."

