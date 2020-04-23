The 4 best spots to score pizza in San Antonio

Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Trilogy Pizza

Photo: Shawn w./Yelp

First on the list is Trilogy Pizza. Located at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway in Sonterra-Stone Oak, the spot to score pizza and salads is the highest-rated pizza spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 335 reviews on Yelp.

2. Capos Pizza And Italian Kitchen

Photo: Capos Pizza and Italian Kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Capos Pizza and Italian Kitchen, situated at 8522 Broadway, Suite 105. With 4.5 stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Photo: Stephanie n./Yelp

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, located at 6989 Blanco Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 1,526 reviews.

4. Sapore's Pizza

Photo: Sapore's Pizza/Yelp

Sapore's Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Provincia Villas, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 161 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6422 Babcock to see for yourself.

