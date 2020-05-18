San Antonio's 4 best spots for low-priced bubble tea

Craving bubble tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bubble tea outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. T-pioca

Topping the list is T-Pioca. Located at 5514 Walzem Road, Suite 7, the spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and juices and smoothies is the highest-rated affordable bubble tea spot in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.

"A humble bubble tea shop in San Antonio, Texas, with the mission to provides the best customer service, best experience and best-tasting drinks made from natural and high-quality ingredients," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

"Son Nguyen and his mom Chau Duong are the owners of T-pioca," per the bio section of its Yelp profile. "Seeing that San Antonio bubble tea scene could be improved, they established T-pioca to offer authentic and tasty bubble tea and many other specialty drinks."

Concerning signature items, "Our handcrafted specialty bubble teas and smoothies are made from fresh, natural and high-quality ingredients," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We proudly use our house-made 100% sugar cane sweetener syrup made fresh every day instead of high-fructose corn syrup."

2. Kung Fu Tea

Next up is Hills and Dales's Kung Fu Tea, situated at 7211 Green Glen Drive. It's an outpost of the national chain. With 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea, bubble tea and juices and smoothies has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

"Established in New York City in 2010," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Currently Kung Fu Tea has over 130 stores across the U.S, Australia, Canada and Vietnam."

Regarding signature items, "We specialize in made-to-order tea, milk and fruit-based beverages," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We offer a wide selection of drink toppings, including bubbles, beans, jellies and pudding."

3. Tea Time

Tea Time, located at 11255 Huebner Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score coffee and tea and bubble tea 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews.

Yelper Elena S., who reviewed Tea Time on Feb. 10, wrote, "Awesome customer service, relaxing environment, and last but not least, flavor-packed boba teas!"

Clara B. wrote, "Tea Time does not disappoint! We typically get ours to go, but we've sat in a couple of times. The place is nice and inviting. Super colorful! It's great for coming in on a warm or hot day since the temperature is usually cool and refreshing."

4. Tropic Cup

Tropic Cup, a spot to score bubble tea and more, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1160 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 108, to see for yourself.

Yelper Samantha S., who reviewed Tropic Cup on March 14, wrote, "Super cute little boba, smoothie, etc. shop. The lady behind the counter was super nice and the drinks were delicious! I would recommend!"

Celeste P. noted, "I love this place, it's so cute and the decor is so fresh. It always smells nice, they always greet you as you enter and say goodbye as you leave. Family owned and you can tell the love they put into their business."

