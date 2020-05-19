The 4 best wine bars in San Antonio

Wondering where to find the best wine bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for wine bars.

1. Bella on Houston

First on the list is Bella on Houston. Located at 204 E. Houston St. downtown, the wine bar, Mediterranean and modern European spot is the highest-rated wine bar in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 754 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Next up is Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, situated at 6989 Blanco Road. With four stars out of 1,531 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Zinc Bistro & Wine Bar

Downtown's Zinc Bistro & Wine Bar, located at 207 N. Presa St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 1,498 reviews.

4. Down on Grayson

Down on Grayson, a beer bar, wine bar and New American spot in Tobin Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 703 Yelp reviews. Head over to 303 E. Grayson St. to see for yourself.

