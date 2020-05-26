Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,701/month, this 992-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 16735 La Cantera Parkway.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8523 Spicewood Bend

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this 2,136-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 8523 Spicewood Bend that's also going for $1,725/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

Resort Way

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this 1,362-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Resort Way. It's listed for $1,730/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.