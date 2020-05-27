Explore the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Dellview Area neighborhood

Visiting Dellview Area, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a laundromat.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dellview Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fattboy Burgers & Dogs

Photo: Brandon s./Yelp

Topping the list is Fattboy Burgers & Dogs, a spot to score burgers, hot dogs and ice cream and frozen yogurt. Located at 2345 Vance Jackson Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 561 reviews on Yelp.

This chain has one other location in San Antonio and according to the business's Yelp page, Fattboy Burgers & Dogs serves up "only fresh and never frozen 100% premium ground beef, Hebrew National® kosher franks and fresh-cut seasoned fries." On the menu, look for the Fattchick sandwich with bacon and the Slimmboy burger, along with sides like fried pickles, mushrooms and onion rings. Find the full menu here.

2. Lucy's Cafe

Photo: Allison a./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Lucy's Cafe, situated at 2517 W Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot offers breakfast platters (eggs, pancakes, chilaquiles, beans, sausage, ham), enchiladas, tortas, fajita, chalupas, nachos and more than 20 varieties of tacos. Lucy's Cafe makes all the tortillas in house and Yelpers recommend ordering the pork chops as well as any of the early-bird taco specials.

3. Assistance League of San Antonio

Photo: Mary C./Yelp

Thrift store Assistance League of San Antonio is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2611 West Ave., four stars out of 12 reviews.

The Assistance League of San Antonio is a volunteer-based non-profit that funds programs for families in need. The thrift store offers everything from clothing and furniture to knick-knacks, books, dishware and decor.

4. Huebsch Laundry

Photo: Huebsch Laundry/Yelp

Huebsch Laundry, a laundromat, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3319 West Ave. to see for yourself.

According to the business's Yelp page, Huebsch Laundry is a "welcoming spot for the community and constructed with families in mind." In addition to large washers and dryers, the business also offers laundry products, folding tables, free wifi, a kids area, snack machines and laundry service by the pound.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.