San Antonio's 4 top thrift stores (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best thrift stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable thrift stores in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Photo: David p./Yelp

Topping the list is Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Located at 307 W. Olmos Drive, the thrift store is the highest-rated cheap thrift store in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

"The purpose of the Auxiliary is to assist the Board of Directors, Boysville Inc., in supporting a benevolent and charitable undertaking that focuses upon the physical, spiritual, mental and social needs to the children and youth admitted to the Boysville Program," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "Every effort shall be made to help these residents reach their full potential."

As to what the business is known for, "resell of used goods, furniture, household items, electronics and so much more," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "All proceeds are to support the children at the Boysville home."

2. Habitat Home Center

Photo: jay b./Yelp

Next up is Camelot 1's Habitat Home Center, situated at 5482 Walzem Road. With five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store, discount store and building supply spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

As to what the business is known for, "The Habitat Home Centers are home improvement thrift stores that accept and sell new and donated residential furniture, décor and building material," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Thrift Town

Photo: thrift town/Yelp

North Central Thousand Oaks's location of the national chain Thrift Town, located at 2864 Thousand Oaks Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable thrift store four stars out of 34 reviews.

Yelper Chris A., who reviewed Thrift Town on Aug. 22, wrote, "This is the best overall thrift store I have been to in San Antonio. The store is kept in primo condition; staff keeps the items on the hooks and off the floors; it's organized and kept organized."

Yelper Vanessa P. wrote, "I had passed this place a few times and finally stopped in to check it out. Pretty big place, clean and organized. Apparently they have a loyalty program, which is nice."

4. Goodwill

Photo: alicia m./Yelp

This outpost of the San Antonio-based chain Goodwill, a thrift store and community service/non-profit spot, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12332 W. Interstate 10, Suite 12, to see for yourself.

Yelper Aliyah K., who reviewed Goodwill in 2013, wrote, "This is a great place if you have the time to look for deals, if you have a young child to entertain or even a space to decorate. You can come, find nothing and leave or you can come, find everything you were never looking for. Either way, it is worth a visit."

Yelper Blessing B. wrote, "I've been here a couple of times and I usually find at least one thing I like to purchase. There are plenty of places to park and they have quite a bit of designer clothing brands. In addition, I recommend checking their home decor and books section as well."

