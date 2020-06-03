Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Highland Hills neighborhood

Spending time in Highland Hills? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a pizzeria.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highland Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kenny's Burgers

Photo: bleeks w./Yelp

Topping the list is Kenny's Burgers, a spot to score burgers and more. Located at 1927 Goliad Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up fresh single and double-patty burgers, along with hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. Side options include chili cheese fries, onion rings and jalapeño poppers.

2. Boba Tea

Photo: angela s./YELP

Next up is Boba Tea, a spot to score bubble tea and coffee and tea, situated at 3850 S. New Braunfels Ave., Suite 108. With four stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The business has a large menu that offers more than 50 smoothie flavors, along with lots of coffee, tea and slushie options as well. Drink add-ons include tapioca, jelly, popping and pudding.

3. Grandpa's Pizza

Photo: Grandpa's Pizza/Yelp

Grandpa's Pizza, a spot to score chicken wings and pizza, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4138 S. New Braunfels, four stars out of 31 reviews.

The pizzeria offers wings, pasta, salad and build-your-own brick oven pizza. Signature 11-inch pies include the Hawaiana, the spicy Buffalo chicken and Grandpa's pizza. Customers can also build their own by choosing the sauce, cheese, meat and veggies before it goes into the brick oven.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.