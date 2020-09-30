71ºF

KSAT Kids Home Science: How to make salt crystal leaves

Check out this awesome Fall STEM activity

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome Fall STEM activity from livingwellmom.com that makes salt crystal leaves.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Making salt crystal leaves

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 box of salt
  • Pipe cleaners or Fall leaves
  • clothespins
  • yarn
  • Mason jars

Pro tip: Use store-brand generic salt because you will be using a LOT of salt.

